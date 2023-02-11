Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
NHL

Tavares scores twice, Samsonov posts shutout as Maple Leafs beat Blue Jackets

John Tavares scored twice and Ilya Samsonov stopped 30 shots for his third shutout of the season, leading the Toronto Maple Leafs over the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-0 Friday night to snap a three-game road losing streak.

Marner collects 2 assists, Engvall adds goal for Toronto in 3-0 win

Nicole Kraft · The Associated Press ·
A male ice hockey player shoots the puck over the glove of a goaltender, who is down on both knees.
Maple Leafs' John Tavares, right, scores against Blue Jackets goalie Joonas Korpisalo during the first period of Toronto's 3-0 win on Friday night in Columbus. (Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters)

John Tavares scored twice and Ilya Samsonov stopped 30 shots for his third shutout of the season, leading the Toronto Maple Leafs over the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-0 Friday night to snap a three-game road losing streak.

Pierre Engvall also scored and Mitch Marner added two assists for the visiting Maple Leafs, who remain in second place in the Atlantic Division with 72 points — 11 points behind first-place Boston.

Joonas Korpisalo had 41 saves for Columbus, which has lost four straight and remains last in the NHL standings.

Tavares put Toronto up at 5:45 of the first period with his team-lead-tying 10th power-play goal of the season, slipped between Korpisalo's pads.

Korpisalo kept Columbus in the game through two periods, stopping 27 shots, before Toronto took charge in the third period, burying goals 48 seconds apart from Engvall and Tavares for a 3-0 lead at 8:38.

The Maple Leafs host Columbus on Saturday night to finish the home-and home.

WATCH | Marner sets up Tavares with between-the-legs assist in win over Blue Jackets:

Marner's incredible between-the-legs assist leads Leafs past Blue Jackets

1 hour ago
Duration 1:07
Mitch Marner records the primary assists on both of John Tavares' goals as Toronto blanks Columbus 3-0.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now