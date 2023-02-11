Tavares scores twice, Samsonov posts shutout as Maple Leafs beat Blue Jackets
Marner collects 2 assists, Engvall adds goal for Toronto in 3-0 win
John Tavares scored twice and Ilya Samsonov stopped 30 shots for his third shutout of the season, leading the Toronto Maple Leafs over the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-0 Friday night to snap a three-game road losing streak.
Joonas Korpisalo had 41 saves for Columbus, which has lost four straight and remains last in the NHL standings.
Tavares put Toronto up at 5:45 of the first period with his team-lead-tying 10th power-play goal of the season, slipped between Korpisalo's pads.
Korpisalo kept Columbus in the game through two periods, stopping 27 shots, before Toronto took charge in the third period, burying goals 48 seconds apart from Engvall and Tavares for a 3-0 lead at 8:38.
The Maple Leafs host Columbus on Saturday night to finish the home-and home.
WATCH | Marner sets up Tavares with between-the-legs assist in win over Blue Jackets:
