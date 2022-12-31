Avalanche activate MacKinnon off injured reserve before Saturday game against Leafs
The Colorado Avalanche activated forward Nathan MacKinnon from injured reserve before their game against Toronto on Saturday night.
Missed last 11 games with upper-body injury; had 8 goals, 26 assists before contusion
MacKinnon has missed the last 11 games with an upper-body injury. His 26 assists were tied for the league lead when he went out during the first period of a game at Philadelphia on Dec. 5. He also has eight goals.
The 27-year-old signed an eight-year extension in August after helping the Avalanche to their third Stanley Cup title in franchise history.
The injury-riddled Avalanche remain without forwards Gabriel Landeskog, Valeri Nichushkin, Darren Helm and Martin Kaut, as well as defensemen Bowen Byram and Josh Manson. Goaltender Pavel Francouz also has missed the last two games with an upper-body injury.
