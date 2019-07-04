Leafs agree to deals with newly acquired RFAs Ceci, Kerfoot
Canada Day acquisitions sign one-year, four-year contracts, respectively
The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed two of their newest acquisitions to contract extensions.
Defenceman Cody Ceci agreed to a one-year extension for $4.5 million US, while forward Alex Kerfoot was locked up for four more years with an average annual value of $3.5 million on the deal.
Ceci was acquired in a trade with the Ottawa Senators on Canada Day, while Kerfoot came over in a deal with the Colorado Avalanche later that night. Both were restricted free agents.
Ceci, 25, had 26 points (seven goals, 19 assists) in 74 games with the Senators last season. In 440 career games over six seasons, all with the Senators, the Ottawa native has recorded 118 points (32 goals, 86 assists) while adding three assists in 25 career playoff games.
Kerfoot, 24, had 42 points (15 goals, 27 assists) in 78 games for the Avalanche last season before registering three assists in 12 playoff games.
The Vancouver native has 85 points (34 goals, 51 assists) in 157 career games.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.