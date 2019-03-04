Tyler Ennis scores 1st career hat trick as Leafs dismiss Flames

Tyler Ennis scored his first career hat trick on Monday night to lead the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 6-2 victory over the Calgary Flames.

Zach Hyman had two goals for Toronto (41-21-4) and Mitch Marner had a goal and two assists, giving him 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in the last four games.

Matthew Tkachuk and Derek Ryan scored for Calgary (41-18-7). The Flames have dropped two in a row on the heels of a seven-game winning streak. Their lead atop the Pacific Division remained three points over San Jose.

A scratch in Toronto's previous game, Ennis drew back in and opened the scoring 9:50 into the first on a power play. He got the puck skating through the low slot and put a backhand into the top corner.

After scoring again late in the first on a fluky carom, the fourth line left-winger completed his big night, sending a shot from the sideboards that slipped past David Rittich for his 12th goal. Over 100 hats were thrown onto the ice by vocal jersey-wearing Leafs supporters.

The Leafs, who moved to within one point of second-place Boston in the Atlantic Division, continue their three-game Western Canada road trip on Wednesday in Vancouver.