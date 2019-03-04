Tyler Ennis scores 1st career hat trick as Leafs dismiss Flames
Zach Hyman adds pair of goals in Toronto victory
Tyler Ennis scored his first career hat trick on Monday night to lead the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 6-2 victory over the Calgary Flames.
Zach Hyman had two goals for Toronto (41-21-4) and Mitch Marner had a goal and two assists, giving him 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in the last four games.
Matthew Tkachuk and Derek Ryan scored for Calgary (41-18-7). The Flames have dropped two in a row on the heels of a seven-game winning streak. Their lead atop the Pacific Division remained three points over San Jose.
A scratch in Toronto's previous game, Ennis drew back in and opened the scoring 9:50 into the first on a power play. He got the puck skating through the low slot and put a backhand into the top corner.
After scoring again late in the first on a fluky carom, the fourth line left-winger completed his big night, sending a shot from the sideboards that slipped past David Rittich for his 12th goal. Over 100 hats were thrown onto the ice by vocal jersey-wearing Leafs supporters.
The Leafs, who moved to within one point of second-place Boston in the Atlantic Division, continue their three-game Western Canada road trip on Wednesday in Vancouver.