Marner scores OT winner, extends point streak to 22 games as Maple Leafs top Flames
Toronto winger nets decisive goal on power play; Nylander collects 5 points
Mitch Marner scored the game-winning goal 43 seconds into overtime to push the Toronto Maple Leafs past the visiting Calgary Flames 5-4 on Saturday.
The winner came on the power play after Calgary's Jonathan Huberdeau took a high-sticking penalty on the opening faceoff of the extra period.
Marner also picked up an assist in the first period to extend his franchise-record point streak to 22 games. He has 10 goals and 19 assists within that stretch.
Toronto's William Nylander enjoyed a five-point game with two goals and Auston Matthews checked in with a goal and two assists before a crowd of 18,857 at Scotiabank Arena. Michael Bunting added another goal.
Leafs goaltender Matt Murray made a shoulder save on a Blake Coleman short-handed breakaway for one of his 22 saves. Toronto went the other way for the game's opening goal from Matthews on an early power play for his sixth in seven games.
MITCHELLY MARNER!!!!!!!!!!!! <a href="https://t.co/tmxUuSHjgq">pic.twitter.com/tmxUuSHjgq</a>—@MapleLeafs
However, a Matthews turnover inside the Flames' blue line led to a tying goal from Calgary defenceman Noah Hanifin 9:13 into the first period.
It was the first goal allowed by the Maple Leafs in 129:13 after Murray and backup Ilya Samsonov posted back-to-back shutouts this week.
Marner failed to close in time on a trailing Nazem Kadri before the former Maple Leafs centre put Calgary in front 2-1 at 12:52 of the first.
The Flames snatched the lead for the second time 11:11 into the second period. Mikael Backlund hit the post, but fourth-liner Trevor Lewis lassoed the rebound to score.
Calgary was the better team in the second period, but Matthews bailed out his team late in the middle frame. He forced a turnover behind the Flames goal, and the puck squirted out to a wide-open Nylander for his 17th goal of the season.
A harmless shot from Hanifin was bobbled by Murray and snuck through his pads for a power-play goal and a 4-3 Calgary lead at 3:31 of the third period.
But Bunting knocked in a rebound off the end boards to tie the game for a fourth time less than three minutes later.
WATCH | Marner extends franchise-record point streak against Kings on Thursday:
