Maple Leafs earn costly win over Bruins as 3 players exit injured
Toronto loses Mrazek, Holl, Lyubushkin to injury
Auston Matthews scored his league-leading 49th goal and had an assist as the Toronto Maple Leafs ended Boston's four-game winning streak with a 6-4 victory on Tuesday night in Boston.
Colin Blackwell scored his first goal since joining Toronto in a trade at the deadline. Morgan Rielly, Alexander Kerfoot and Mitchell Marner each had a goal and an assist.
John Tavares added two assists and Erik Kallgren had 23 saves after entering in the first period, replacing Petr Mrazek, who left with an undisclosed injury. The Leafs also lost a pair of defencemen to injuries, but had more than enough offence before the Bruins cut the margin.
WATCH | Matthews notches league-leading 49th goal:
David Pastrnak scored his 38th goal for Boston. Jake DeBrusk, Curtis Lazar, Taylor Hall also scored for the Bruins, who could not keep up with the speedy Maple Leafs.
Jeremy Swayman allowed six goals on 25 shots before being replaced by Linus Ullmark at the start of the third period.
The game was close early as Blackwell and Pastrnak scored less than a minute apart. But the 1-1 tie lasted only a few minutes before Rielly scored and the Leafs broke open the game and won for the third time in four games since the trade deadline.
HIS FIRST IN THE BLUE & WHITE! 🔵⚪️ <a href="https://t.co/eLkoftxStE">pic.twitter.com/eLkoftxStE</a>—@MapleLeafs
Kerfoot scored on a breakaway with 1:16 left in the first period, and the Leafs added three more goals in the second before DeBrusk's goal cut the lead to 6-2 late in the frame.
The roughing penalty led to Matthews' goal with four minutes left in the second and David Kampf struck again for the Leafs just 47 seconds later. Kerfoot picked up an assist on the goal and was levelled by Connor Clifton well after the play as he skated to celebrate with his teammates.
The Bruins did make it interesting when Hall scored with 2:22 remaining on a goal that was initially disallowed until replays confirmed the puck got through Kallgren's pads.
