Skip to Main Content
NHL·New

Maple Leafs top Ducks, tie team mark for consecutive road wins

Michael Bunting, Alexander Kerfoot and William Nylander each had a goal and an assist, and the Toronto Maple Leafs tied a franchise record with their seventh straight road victory, beating the Anaheim Ducks 5-1. on Sunday night

Toronto also had 7 straight road victories in 1940-41, 1960-61 and 2002-03

Dan Greenspan · The Canadian Press ·
Auston Matthews, left, scored for the third consecutive game during the Maple Leafs' 5-1 victory over the Ducks in Anaheim on Sunday. (Jae C. Hong/The Associated Press)

Michael Bunting, Alexander Kerfoot and William Nylander each had a goal and an assist, and the Toronto Maple Leafs tied a franchise record with their seventh straight road victory, beating the Anaheim Ducks 5-1. on Sunday night

The Maple Leafs also had seven straight road wins in 1940-41, 1960-61 and 2002-03.

Auston Matthews scored for the third consecutive game, Wayne Simmonds had a goal, and Jack Campbell made 37 saves for the Maple Leafs.

Toronto has not lost away from home since dropping its first three road games. The Maple Leafs swept a four-game trip that started against the New York Islanders and ended by outscoring the three California teams 15-4.

Hampus Lindholm scored and John Gibson made 26 saves for the Ducks. Anaheim has lost four of five following an eight-game win streak.

Scoring chances were hard to come by until Matthews tipped in T.J. Brodie's shot at 7:48 of the second period to put the Maple Leafs in front.

WATCH l Leafs tie franchise record with win over Ducks:

Maple Leafs defeat Ducks for 7th straight road victory

54 minutes ago
1:04
Toronto beats Anaheim 5-1, ties a franchise record with their seventh straight road victory. 1:04

Bunting made it 2-0 with 8:57 left in the second, burying a one-timer into an open net. Jake Muzzin's long pass from his own zone to Mitchell Marner sparked a 3-on-1 rush, which ended with Bunting's sixth goal of the season.

Bunting has two goals and four assists during a four-game point streak.

Toronto's forecheck forced a turnover in the offensive zone and Kerfoot scored 13 seconds into the third for the three-goal cushion.

Lindholm jammed in a rebound from close range to cut the deficit to 3-1 at 7:26, with Ryan Getzlaf picking up his 19th assist. The Ducks piled on the pressure, but Campbell made the necessary saves to quash their momentum.

Nylander added an empty-netter with 3:07 remaining to make it 4-1, and Simmonds beat Gibson 15 seconds later for the 5-1 final.

WATCH l 9 players who punished the most goalies:

9 players who punished the most goalies...in 90 seconds

4 days ago
2:10
These players not only scored a lot of goals in their careers, but made sure to do it against as many goaltenders as possible. 2:10
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now