Maple Leafs top Ducks, tie team mark for consecutive road wins
Toronto also had 7 straight road victories in 1940-41, 1960-61 and 2002-03
Michael Bunting, Alexander Kerfoot and William Nylander each had a goal and an assist, and the Toronto Maple Leafs tied a franchise record with their seventh straight road victory, beating the Anaheim Ducks 5-1. on Sunday night
The Maple Leafs also had seven straight road wins in 1940-41, 1960-61 and 2002-03.
Auston Matthews scored for the third consecutive game, Wayne Simmonds had a goal, and Jack Campbell made 37 saves for the Maple Leafs.
Hampus Lindholm scored and John Gibson made 26 saves for the Ducks. Anaheim has lost four of five following an eight-game win streak.
Scoring chances were hard to come by until Matthews tipped in T.J. Brodie's shot at 7:48 of the second period to put the Maple Leafs in front.
WATCH l Leafs tie franchise record with win over Ducks:
Bunting made it 2-0 with 8:57 left in the second, burying a one-timer into an open net. Jake Muzzin's long pass from his own zone to Mitchell Marner sparked a 3-on-1 rush, which ended with Bunting's sixth goal of the season.
Bunting has two goals and four assists during a four-game point streak.
Toronto's forecheck forced a turnover in the offensive zone and Kerfoot scored 13 seconds into the third for the three-goal cushion.
Lindholm jammed in a rebound from close range to cut the deficit to 3-1 at 7:26, with Ryan Getzlaf picking up his 19th assist. The Ducks piled on the pressure, but Campbell made the necessary saves to quash their momentum.
Nylander added an empty-netter with 3:07 remaining to make it 4-1, and Simmonds beat Gibson 15 seconds later for the 5-1 final.
WATCH l 9 players who punished the most goalies:
