Maple Leafs fall to Bruins in final game before all-star break

Pavel Zacha scored twice in the third period as the Boston Bruins held off the Maple Leafs 5-2 on Wednesday night in Toronto.

Derek Forbort and Brandon Carlo both had goals in the second period as Boston (39-7-5) snapped a three-game winless streak. A.J. Greer also scored in the final period.

Linus Ullmark made 33 saves for the win in net.

Mitch Marner scored on the power play, his 19th goal of the season, for Toronto (31-13-8). Calle Jarnkrok had a goal in the third to keep the Maple Leafs in the game.

Ilya Samsonov stopped 24 shots in his eighth consecutive game in net for Toronto.

Samsonov was 5-1-1 over his last seven starts with a .925 save percentage and 2.24 goals-against average.

WATCH | Zacha's 2-goal night helps Bruins beat Maple Leafs in Toronto:

A pair of goals by Bruins Zacha leads Boston to win over Leafs Duration 1:37 Two third period goals by Boston's Pavel Zacha gave the Bruins a 5-2 win over Toronto Wednesday night.

He was tested twice in the first period of play, including a shot from the slot from David Pastrnak, who leads Boston with 38 goals.

Pastrnak also had the best chance of the first period with 1:17 to go, slipping between two Leafs defencemen and seemingly dekeing Samsonov out of position. But the Toronto goaltender slid across his crease and got a pad out to stop the shot from in close.

Despite all of Boston's scoring opportunities, Toronto outshot the Bruins 14-13 in the first 20 minutes of play.

Forbort snapped home a short-handed goal 6:57 into the second. He was sent a backhand pass from the boards by Charlie Coyle as he skated into the slot unmarked.

Marner replied on the power play 2:28 later. After a long leading pass off the boards from Samsonov, Marner skated through the left faceoff circle and snapped a shot past Ullmark to tie it 1-1.

Sammy serving, again 🍽 <a href="https://t.co/bK501pSrs0">pic.twitter.com/bK501pSrs0</a> —@MapleLeafs

Carlo re-established Boston's one-goal lead a little over three minutes later, taking a pass from Hampus Lindholm and deflecting it past Samsonov from a wide angle.

Early in the third, Toronto centre David Kampf had his arm around a hard-charging Greer and let go of his own stick to avoid taking a penalty. Greer took advantage of the opening and snapped a shot from the hash marks past Samsonov to make it 3-1 for the Bruins.

Leafs forward Wayne Simmonds immediately dropped the gloves at the ensuing faceoff, squaring up with Greer. Simmonds wobbled Greer with a hard shot to the chin and fell on top of him, ending the fight. Both of them took a five-minute major for fighting but Greer was sent to the locker room after having his bell rung.

Jarnkrok swatted in a rebound off of Ullmark's pads after a shot from Mark Giordano deflected out to the slot at 8:38. As the Leafs were celebrating the goal, Toronto's Michael Bunting got into a scrap with Coyle behind the Bruins net and both received roughing penalties.

Jarnkrok's goal was still being announced over the public address system when Zacha shed his defender and wired a shot from the point past Samsonov to restore Boston's two-goal lead.

Zacha put away his second of the night 3:11 later. Standing just a few feet from Samsonov's crease, he dropped to a knee to one-time a pass from David Krejci into the net.

It was both teams' final game before the all-star break.

Toronto won't play again until Feb. 10 when the Maple Leafs travel to Columbus to face the Blue Jackets.