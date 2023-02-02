Maple Leafs fall to Bruins in final game before all-star break
Pavel Zacha scores twice as 1st-place Boston snaps 3-game skid with 5-2 win
Pavel Zacha scored twice in the third period as the Boston Bruins held off the Maple Leafs 5-2 on Wednesday night in Toronto.
Derek Forbort and Brandon Carlo both had goals in the second period as Boston (39-7-5) snapped a three-game winless streak. A.J. Greer also scored in the final period.
Mitch Marner scored on the power play, his 19th goal of the season, for Toronto (31-13-8). Calle Jarnkrok had a goal in the third to keep the Maple Leafs in the game.
Ilya Samsonov stopped 24 shots in his eighth consecutive game in net for Toronto.
Samsonov was 5-1-1 over his last seven starts with a .925 save percentage and 2.24 goals-against average.
WATCH | Zacha's 2-goal night helps Bruins beat Maple Leafs in Toronto:
He was tested twice in the first period of play, including a shot from the slot from David Pastrnak, who leads Boston with 38 goals.
Pastrnak also had the best chance of the first period with 1:17 to go, slipping between two Leafs defencemen and seemingly dekeing Samsonov out of position. But the Toronto goaltender slid across his crease and got a pad out to stop the shot from in close.
Despite all of Boston's scoring opportunities, Toronto outshot the Bruins 14-13 in the first 20 minutes of play.
Forbort snapped home a short-handed goal 6:57 into the second. He was sent a backhand pass from the boards by Charlie Coyle as he skated into the slot unmarked.
Marner replied on the power play 2:28 later. After a long leading pass off the boards from Samsonov, Marner skated through the left faceoff circle and snapped a shot past Ullmark to tie it 1-1.
Sammy serving, again 🍽 <a href="https://t.co/bK501pSrs0">pic.twitter.com/bK501pSrs0</a>—@MapleLeafs
Carlo re-established Boston's one-goal lead a little over three minutes later, taking a pass from Hampus Lindholm and deflecting it past Samsonov from a wide angle.
Early in the third, Toronto centre David Kampf had his arm around a hard-charging Greer and let go of his own stick to avoid taking a penalty. Greer took advantage of the opening and snapped a shot from the hash marks past Samsonov to make it 3-1 for the Bruins.
Jarnkrok swatted in a rebound off of Ullmark's pads after a shot from Mark Giordano deflected out to the slot at 8:38. As the Leafs were celebrating the goal, Toronto's Michael Bunting got into a scrap with Coyle behind the Bruins net and both received roughing penalties.
Jarnkrok's goal was still being announced over the public address system when Zacha shed his defender and wired a shot from the point past Samsonov to restore Boston's two-goal lead.
Zacha put away his second of the night 3:11 later. Standing just a few feet from Samsonov's crease, he dropped to a knee to one-time a pass from David Krejci into the net.
It was both teams' final game before the all-star break.
Toronto won't play again until Feb. 10 when the Maple Leafs travel to Columbus to face the Blue Jackets.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?