Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews has surgical hardware removed
Toronto Maple Leafs says centre Auston Matthews underwent a procedure on Thursday to "remove surgical hardware from a 2014 surgery."
Team says centre won't have off-season training affected by procedure
Toronto Maple Leafs says centre Auston Matthews underwent a procedure on Thursday to "remove surgical hardware from a 2014 surgery."
The team said the procedure won't affect Matthews' off-season training.
The Maple Leafs did not give further details on why Matthews required surgery in 2014, but the centre suffered a broken femur in 2013 while playing with USA Hockey's under-17 team.
Matthews had 37 goals and 73 points in 68 games in 2018-19, his third NHL season. He added five goals and an assist in seven playoff games.
Matthews, From Scottsdale, Ariz., recently turned down an invitation to play for the United States at the upcoming world hockey championship.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.