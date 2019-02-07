Toronto Maple Leafs are just like the rest of us

Toronto commuters got quite the surprise when riding the "rocket" Thursday morning.

The Toronto Maple Leafs went underground on their way to their annual outdoor practice; this year at Nathan Phillips square.

Riding the rocket up to practice. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LeafsForever?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LeafsForever</a> <a href="https://t.co/sdxhqMYr1o">pic.twitter.com/sdxhqMYr1o</a> —@MapleLeafs

Subway riders were most definitely surprised to see the entire team, in full gear, riding the TTC — just like a 'regular' commuter. Definitely not something you see everyday, and CBC's own Queens Park reporter Mike Crawley captured the event and the surprise:

Not every day you get on the ⁦<a href="https://twitter.com/TTChelps?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TTChelps</a>⁩ at Osgoode and see ⁦<a href="https://twitter.com/MapleLeafs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MapleLeafs</a>⁩ ⁦<a href="https://twitter.com/Jgardiner272?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Jgardiner272</a>⁩ stepping off the subway. He’s headed to the outdoor practice at Nathan Phillips Square. <a href="https://t.co/suUP9NBii1">pic.twitter.com/suUP9NBii1</a> —@CBCQueensPark

Fans showed up to Nathan Phillips Square in droves to watch the annual event that promised giveaways, prizes, warm beverages and music.

They also braved the frigid temperatures, but it was all pretty "cool" and worth it in order to see their favourite players up close.

I still can't feel my hands but it was pretty cool (pun intended) to see the Leafs outdoor practice. 😊🥶🏒 <a href="https://t.co/Q3w6hkUJW9">pic.twitter.com/Q3w6hkUJW9</a> —@shleytaylor_

No word yet on if the team took the subway back home.