Maple Leafs acquire O'Reilly, Acciari in 3-team trade with Blues, Wild
Toronto sends forwards Mikhail Abramov, Adam Gaudette, 3 draft picks to St. Louis
The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired forwards Ryan O'Reilly and Noel Acciari in a three-team trade, the club announced Friday night.
Toronto sent forwards Mikhail Abramov and Adam Gaudette along with a 2023 first-round draft pick, Ottawa's 2023 third-round selection and the Leafs' 2024 second-round choice to St. Louis.
Minnesota, meanwhile, receives Toronto's 2025 fourth-round selection. The Blues will retain 50 per cent of O'Reilly's salary, while the Wild will take on 25 per cent as part of the trade.
Toronto also receives forward Josh Pillar from the Wild as part of the deal.
He was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy after leading the Blues to a Stanley Cup title in 2019. O'Reilly also won the Selke Trophy as the NHL's top defensive forward in 2018-19.
Acciari, 31, joins the Maple Leafs after registering 18 points (10 goals, eight assists) in 54 games with St. Louis this year.
With files from CBC Sports
