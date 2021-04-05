Skip to Main Content
Matthews, Tavares lead Maple Leafs past Flames for 3rd straight win

Auston Matthews and John Tavares each had a goal and an assist for the Toronto Maple Leafs in a 4-2 win Sunday over the host Calgary Flames.

Toronto centre scores league-leading 25th goal in 4-2 victory

Donna Spencer · The Canadian Press ·
Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews, right, celebrates his goal with teammate Mitchell Marner during the third period of their team's 4-2 road win over the Calgary Flames on Sunday night. (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press)

Morgan Rielly and Alex Galchenyuk also scored for the Maple Leafs (25-10-3), who are 6-3-1 in their last 10 and continue to top the NHL's North Division.

Toronto goaltender Michael Hutchinson made 32 saves for the win.

Joakim Nordstrom and Andrew Mangiapane scored for the Flames (16-20-3), who are 2-8-0 in their last 10 and 5-8-0 since Darryl Sutter took over as head coach.

David Rittich stopped 26-of-30 shots for the loss in the first of back-to-back games between the division rivals. The Flames are at home to the Maple Leafs again Monday.

Toronto leads the nine-game season series 5-2.

Mitch Marner set up Auston Matthews for his league-leading 25th goal of the season in Toronto's 4-2 win vs Calgary. 1:00
