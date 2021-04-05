Matthews, Tavares lead Maple Leafs past Flames for 3rd straight win
Toronto centre scores league-leading 25th goal in 4-2 victory
Auston Matthews and John Tavares each had a goal and an assist for the Toronto Maple Leafs in a 4-2 win Sunday over the host Calgary Flames.
Morgan Rielly and Alex Galchenyuk also scored for the Maple Leafs (25-10-3), who are 6-3-1 in their last 10 and continue to top the NHL's North Division.
Toronto goaltender Michael Hutchinson made 32 saves for the win.
Joakim Nordstrom and Andrew Mangiapane scored for the Flames (16-20-3), who are 2-8-0 in their last 10 and 5-8-0 since Darryl Sutter took over as head coach.
Auston Matthews (25-19—44 in 35 GP) scored his NHL-leading 25th goal of the season. He is one of five different <a href="https://twitter.com/MapleLeafs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MapleLeafs</a> players in the expansion era to reach the mark in 35 games or fewer. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHLStats?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHLStats</a> <a href="https://t.co/8Z65qKfcb9">pic.twitter.com/8Z65qKfcb9</a>—@PR_NHL
David Rittich stopped 26-of-30 shots for the loss in the first of back-to-back games between the division rivals. The Flames are at home to the Maple Leafs again Monday.
Toronto leads the nine-game season series 5-2.
WATCH | Leafs' Matthews secures win against Flames:
