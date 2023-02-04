Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
NHL

Toronto to host 2024 NHL All-Star Game

The 2024 NHL All-Star Game will be played in Toronto. NHL commissioner Gary Bettman made the announcement Saturday during this year's all-star event in Sunrise, Fla.

League commissioner Gary Bettman made announcement Saturday in Sunrise, Fla.

The Canadian Press ·
A general view of the outside of the Scotiabank Arena showing high buildings behind the arena. A part of the street with a car in it is also seen in front of the arena.
The 2024 NHL all-star skills competition will be held Feb. 2, 2024 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, with the all-star game the following day, the league announced Saturday. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The 2024 NHL all-star game will be played in Toronto.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman made the announcement Saturday during this year's all-star event in Sunrise, Fla.

"It's going to be a little colder than here," Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner said in South Florida.

The skills competition will be held Feb. 2, 2024, with the all-star game the following day at Scotiabank Arena.

More to come.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now