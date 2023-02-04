Toronto to host 2024 NHL All-Star Game
The 2024 NHL All-Star Game will be played in Toronto. NHL commissioner Gary Bettman made the announcement Saturday during this year's all-star event in Sunrise, Fla.
"It's going to be a little colder than here," Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner said in South Florida.
The skills competition will be held Feb. 2, 2024, with the all-star game the following day at Scotiabank Arena.
