Toronto to host 2024 NHL All-Star Game

The 2024 NHL all-star game will be played in Toronto.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman made the announcement Saturday during this year's all-star event in Sunrise, Fla.

"It's going to be a little colder than here," Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner said in South Florida.

The skills competition will be held Feb. 2, 2024, with the all-star game the following day at Scotiabank Arena.

More to come.