Capitals' T.J. Oshie out for remainder of playoffs after collarbone surgery
Veteran forward injured in Game 4 after hit into board by Hurricanes' Warren Foegele
Washington Capitals winger T.J. Oshie is expected to miss the rest of the Stanley Cup playoffs after undergoing surgery to repair a broken right clavicle.
Oshie was injured late in Game 4 at the Carolina Hurricanes on a hit from behind from Warren Foegele. Oshie went right shoulder-first into the boards, and Foegele was given a two-minute minor penalty for boarding.
It's unclear whether Oshie will be ready for training camp, but the Capitals will have to continue in the playoffs without him.
They won Saturday and lead Carolina 3-2 in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference quarter-final, with Game 6 in Raleigh, N.C., on Monday and former head coach Barry Trotz's New York Islanders waiting in the second round.
WATCH | Caps cruise past Hurricanes to take series lead:
