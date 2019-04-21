Skip to Main Content
Capitals' T.J. Oshie out for remainder of playoffs after collarbone surgery

Washington Capitals winger T.J. Oshie is expected to miss the rest of the Stanley Cup playoffs after undergoing surgery to repair a broken right clavicle.

Veteran forward injured in Game 4 after hit into board by Hurricanes' Warren Foegele

Capitals winger T.J. Oshie broke his collarbone on Friday night after the Hurricanes' Warren Foegele, right, hit him from behind in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference quarter-final. Oshie is expected to miss the balance of the NHL playoffs. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The team announced Oshie's surgery Sunday afternoon. Head coach Todd Reirden had already called the player out indefinitely earlier in the week.

Oshie was injured late in Game 4 at the Carolina Hurricanes on a hit from behind from Warren Foegele. Oshie went right shoulder-first into the boards, and Foegele was given a two-minute minor penalty for boarding.

The 32-year-old had 21 points in 24 games during Washington's run to the Stanley Cup last year. He had 54 points in 69 regular-season games and two points in the first round before being injured.

It's unclear whether Oshie will be ready for training camp, but the Capitals will have to continue in the playoffs without him.

They won Saturday and lead Carolina 3-2 in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference quarter-final, with Game 6 in Raleigh, N.C., on Monday and former head coach Barry Trotz's New York Islanders waiting in the second round.

WATCH | Caps cruise past Hurricanes to take series lead: 

Nicklas Backstrom scored a pair and Braden Holtby collected his sixth career playoff shutout, as the defending champs topped Carolina 6-0 in Washington. 2:07

