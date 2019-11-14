Flames' TJ Brodie taken to hospital after collapsing during practice
Defenceman fell to the ice and was convulsing
The Calgary Flames say defenceman TJ Brodie has been taken to hospital for evaluation after collapsing during a team practice.
Practice was halted when Brodie fell to the ice and was convulsing during a skate earlier today. The defenceman was taken off the ice on a stretcher.
"TJ Brodie experienced an episode on ice at practice today," the Flames said in a statement. "He is alert and responsive and has been transported to local area hospital for evaluation. We will provide a further update when available."
Brodie is in his ninth season with the Flames. The native of Chatham, Ont., has eight assists in 21 games this season.
Super scary moment at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Flames?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Flames</a> practice today. T.J. Brodie collapsed and started convulsing. Fire and paramedics working on him. On a stretcher and looks to be ok. <a href="https://t.co/BUue9ZCf8X">pic.twitter.com/BUue9ZCf8X</a>—@CTVGCampbell
