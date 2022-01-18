Timo Meier sets Sharks' single-game goal record in win over Kings
All-Star winger just 5th player to pot 5 goals in a game in last 25 years
Timo Meier set a San Jose franchise record with five goals on Monday, and the Sharks used a huge first period to beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-2.
Meier, a sixth-year winger who made his first All-Star team this season, notched a hat trick before the first period even ended. He then scored his fourth goal less than two minutes into the second period and broke the Sharks' record with his fifth just 27 seconds before the second intermission.
With fans chanting "Timo!, Timo!" at different points throughout the third period, Meier had a chance for his sixth goal midway through the period when he took the puck down the left side with open ice ahead of him, but Kings defenceman Mikey Anderson knocked the puck from his possession as Meier approached the net.
According to NHL records, the New York Rangers' Mika Zibanejad was the last NHL player to score five goals, which happened on March 5, 2020, against Washington.
Meier also notched the 11th single-period hat track in Sharks history.
James Reimer, making his first start in net since Jan. 4 for San Jose due to a lower-body injury, had 39 saves.
Anze Kopitar and Anderson scored for Los Angeles, which had a four-game winning streak snapped.
