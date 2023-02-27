Content
Devils acquire Timo Meier in blockbuster trade with Sharks

The New Jersey Devils acquired Timo Meier from the San Jose Sharks in a blockbuster trade Sunday in advance of the NHL trade deadline.

San Jose receives 2023 1st-round pick, conditional 2024 1st-rounder, bevy of players

Stephen Whyno · The Associated Press ·
A male ice hockey player wearing number 28 skates up the ice with the puck.
Newly acquired Devil Timo Meier, seen above with the Sharks in November 2022, has 31 goals and 21 assists in 57 games this season. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

New Jersey sent a 2023 first-round pick, a conditional 2024 first-rounder, forward Andreas Johnsson and prospects Shakir Mukhamadullin, Fabian Zetterlund and Nikita Okhotiuk. In return, the Devils get Meier, defenceman Scott Harrington and prospects Timur Ibragimov, Santeri Hatakka and Zach Emond to finish a complicated deal.

Meier is under team control for at least the next year. He's a pending restricted free agent with a $10 million US qualifying offer for the 2023-24 season, and Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald expects to be able to sign Meier long term.

The 26-year-old Swiss winger has 31 goals and 21 assists in 57 games this season. Meier joins a playoff race with the Devils after the rival Rangers and Islanders each made moves to improve their stock.

Fitzgerald said he was not worried about the arms race among rivals and was focused on doing what he could to improve his team.

San Jose GM Mike Grier was similarly not worried about that, realizing the price of keeping Meier did not fit with the Sharks' plan moving forward.

