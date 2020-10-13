Senators' top pick Tim Stuetzle to have surgery after injuring arm

Ottawa Senators prospect Tim Stuetzle is set to undergo surgery after suffering an arm injury while training with his German club, the Mannheim Eagles announced Tuesday.

Mannheim said the forward, who was selected third overall by Ottawa at last week's NHL draft, was hurt Monday and will have the procedure Wednesday.

The 18-year-old is expected to be out six to eight weeks. The Eagles didn't specify if the injury occurred on or off the ice.

"There's something broken but I can't say more than that," Mannheim general manager Jan-Axel Alavaara told Postmedia. "There's going to be an operation Thursday."

Stuetzle had seven goals and 34 points in 41 games with Mannheim in 2019-20 and was named rookie of the year in the country's top professional league. He added five assists in five games at the world junior hockey championship in the Czech Republic.

WATCH | Alex Trebek announces Tim Stuetzle 3rd overall:

Alex Trebek announces Senators‘ 3rd overall pick of 2020 NHL draft 0:58 Alex Trebek, the host of 'Jeopardy!' and University of Ottawa graduate, announces that the Senators selected Tim Stuetzle as the 3rd overall pick of the 2020 NHL draft. 0:58

The six-foot-one, 187-pound winger, who can also play down the middle, was one of three first-round picks made by the rebuilding Senators in the pandemic-delayed 2020 draft. Ottawa selected defenceman Jake Sanderson at No. 5 and centre Ridly Greig at No. 28.

Stuetzle is also the third German-trained player to be drafted in the top-6, matching 2020 Hart Trophy winner Leon Draisaitl's selection at No. 3 by Edmonton six years ago.

"I want to win Cups in Ottawa, and I want to play in the NHL as fast as I can," added Stuetzle, who admitted with a smile he doesn't watch "Jeopardy!"

The NHL is aiming to start next season on Jan. 1, which should give Stuetzle enough recovery time ahead of training camp.

WATCH | Rangers make Alexis Lafreniere top pick: