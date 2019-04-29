The Simpsons takes shot at Senators in Canadian-themed episode
While in hospital north of the border, Lisa gets disappointing news from RCMP officer
The Ottawa Senators were unable to avoid being the punchline of a joke on Sunday's Canadian-themed episode of The Simpsons.
The episode, titled D'Oh Canada, featured a scene with Lisa Simpson recovering in a Canadian hospital with an RCMP officer in uniform at her bedside.
He tells Lisa that while in Canada she would be "assigned her own hockey team."
Lisa responded by crossing her fingers and repeatedly praying "please not Ottawa," before the Mountie put a Senators cap on her head and apologized for the disappointment.
The Senators finished last in the NHL with a 29-47-6 record in 2018-19.
It was a season of drama right from the start of training camp when captain Erik Karlsson was traded to the San Jose Sharks.
The episode highlighted many Canadian sports stereotypes including a shot of children with curling brooms, and featured another scene with a Stanley Cup-designed lamp sitting on a side table and a rug covered with Quebec Nordiques logos.
The Simpsons visit Niagara Falls and, through a series of mishaps, Lisa goes over the powerful flow of water that separates Ontario and New York.
She lands on the Canadian side and is admitted to hospital, where she is made an honorary Senators fan while learning about Canadian healthcare coverage.
The Simpsons' consulting producer Tim Long grew up in Exeter, Ont. He's one of three Canadian writers, the others being Joel H. Cohen and Jeff Westbrook.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.