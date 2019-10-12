Former Oilers coach, 7-time Cup champion Ted Green dies at 79
'Terrible Ted' appeared in 620 NHL games as defenceman, spent 188 behind bench
Former Edmonton Oilers coach and Stanley Cup champion Ted Green has died. He was 79.
The Oilers announced Green's death on their Twitter account Saturday and a team spokesman said Green had died Tuesday.
Green won the Stanley Cup as a player with the Boston Bruins in 1970 and 1972, and five more times as an assistant coach with Edmonton (1984, 1985, 1987, 1988) and co-coach (1990).
Green, known as "Terrible Ted" through his playing days as a defenceman, appeared in 620 games in the NHL and 452 in the WHA with the New England Whalers and Winnipeg Jets.
The Eriksdale, Man., native spent 188 regular-season games behind the Oilers bench as head coach from 1991 to the 1993-94 season.
He led the team to the conference finals in 1992, but Edmonton missed the playoffs the following year and Green was fired in 1993 after a 3-18-3 start to the season.
