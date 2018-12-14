Team Canada veteran Alex Formenton hobbled by injury

One of Canada's two returning players was on crutches Thursday and awaiting word from doctors about when he can hit the ice again after suffering a leg injury Wednesday in a warm-up game ahead of the world junior hockey tournament.

Forward Alex Formenton tried to cut through the defence on a high-speed rush late in overtime but fell awkwardly and ended up skating to the bench without putting pressure on his right leg.

National team director Shawn Bullock said Formenton is currently listed as day-to-day and no decisions are being made about his future with the team, which starts tournament play on Dec. 26 against Denmark at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

"I don't want to get into any type of synopsis that I would be able to share with you," said Bullock after a team work out at the Q Centre arena. "Our doctors are doing a great job. We're certainly looking at his right leg and we'll have a better feel in the future."

He said team officials have spoken with the 19 year old's parents, his junior team, the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League, and the NHL's Ottawa Senators, who drafted Formenton in 2017.

Formenton is viewed as one of the national team's veteran leaders, said Bullock.

"He's a guy who was with us last year and a big contributor to our success," he said. "You can't buy experience. He's very meaningful to our team, but again the beauty of our country is we have depth."

Bullock said other players on the injury list, but skating with the team at its selection camp are forwards Gabe Vilardi, a Los Angeles Kings draft pick, and Jaret Anderson-Dolan, also a Kings draft choice.

He said injuries are a fact of team play and team's must make adjustments constantly.

"Any time you get involved with a national junior team or under 18s or world men's championships, nothing goes in a straight line," Bullock said. "We're dealt some cards we have to adapt to."

The juniors play their second pre-tournament game Thursday against a squad of select Canadian university players. The three-game series wraps up Friday afternoon.

Thirty-four players are at the selection camp. The roster will be reduced to 22 players by Saturday.

Forward Jack Studnicka, of the OHL's Oshawa Generals, is back in the lineup Thursday after scoring a pair of goals in the first game against the university team.

The fast-skating centre said he's feeling more confident every time he steps on the ice.

"I'm just trying to show my speed here," said Studnicka who scored a highlight reel goal Wednesday when he split the defence and shot for the top of the net.