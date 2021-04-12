Skip to Main Content
NHL·New

Bruins win Taylor Hall sweepstakes, acquire forward from Sabres for Bjork, pick: reports

The Buffalo Sabres traded forwards Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar to the Boston Bruins in exchange for Anders Bjork and a second-round draft pick. Buffalo also retained 50 per cent of Hall's salary.

Boston also gets forward Curtis Lazar in deal

CBC Sports ·
Taylor Hall, seen here on March 18, has just two goals and 17 assists in 37 games with the Buffalo Sabres this season. (Kevin Hoffman/Getty Images)

The Buffalo Sabres traded forwards Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar to the Boston Bruins in exchange for Anders Bjork and a second-round draft pick. Buffalo also retained 50 per cent of Hall's salary.

Multiple outlets reported the news early Monday morning. CBC Sports have yet to independently confirm the news.

WATCH | Previewing the NHL trade deadline:

Who will make the biggest splash before the NHL trade deadline?

Sports

4 days ago
9:19
CBC Sports' Rob Pizzo calls on Justin Bourne, Greg Wyshynski and David Amber to set up this season's NHL trade deadline. 9:19

Hall signed a one-year $8 million US deal with the Sabres in the off-season. In Buffalo, Hall has just two goals and 17 assists in 37 games. The Calgary, Alta., native was drafted 1st overall by the Edmonton Oilers in 2010. 

Curtis Lazar, meanwhile, signed a two-year deal with the Sabres in September. The Salmon Arm, B.C., native has nine points in 33 games with Buffalo this season.

In return for Hall and Lazar, the Sabres get a 24-year-old forward in Anders Bjork and a 2021 second-round pick. Bjork was drafted 146th overall by the Bruins in 2014 and has played in 138 NHL games in his career. The forward has five points in 30 games this season.

WATCH | 9 most memorable deadline day deals in 90 seconds:

9 memorable NHL deadline deals...in 90 seconds

Sports

4 days ago
2:09
With the trade deadline quickly approaching, Rob Pizzo looks at 9 trades that are still talked about today. 2:09
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now