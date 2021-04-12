Bruins win Taylor Hall sweepstakes, acquire forward from Sabres for Bjork, pick: reports

The Buffalo Sabres traded forwards Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar to the Boston Bruins in exchange for Anders Bjork and a second-round draft pick. Buffalo also retained 50 per cent of Hall's salary.

Multiple outlets reported the news early Monday morning. CBC Sports have yet to independently confirm the news.

Hall signed a one-year $8 million US deal with the Sabres in the off-season. In Buffalo, Hall has just two goals and 17 assists in 37 games. The Calgary, Alta., native was drafted 1st overall by the Edmonton Oilers in 2010.

Curtis Lazar, meanwhile, signed a two-year deal with the Sabres in September. The Salmon Arm, B.C., native has nine points in 33 games with Buffalo this season.

In return for Hall and Lazar, the Sabres get a 24-year-old forward in Anders Bjork and a 2021 second-round pick. Bjork was drafted 146th overall by the Bruins in 2014 and has played in 138 NHL games in his career. The forward has five points in 30 games this season.

