Taylor Hall fined $5K US by NHL for punching Leafs' Lyubushkin in face from behind

The NHL fined Bruins forward Taylor Hall $5,000 US for roughing Maple Leafs defenceman Ilya Lyubushkin during Toronto's 6-4 victory in Boston on Tuesday.

The incident occurred with a little less than five minutes left to play in the second period when Hall appeared to punch Lyubushkin in the side of the head from behind and then shoved him down to the ice after the blue-liner had first knocked him down close to the boards.

Ilya Lyubushkin hit followed by Taylor Hall retaliation <a href="https://t.co/mQYXsaicqg">pic.twitter.com/mQYXsaicqg</a> —@RinkRatReport

Hall was assessed a two-minute minor penalty for roughing for his retaliatory act against Lyubushkin.

Lyubushkin headed to the dressing room afterwards and didn't return to the game.

The fine is the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement.

Predators' Jeannot disciplined for kneeing

Predators forward Tanner Jeannot has been fined $2,000 US for kneeing Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk during Nashville's 4-1 win on Tuesday.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Preds?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Preds</a> Tanner Jeannot fined $2,000 (maximum allowable under the CBA) for kneeing Brady Tkachuk. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoSensGo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoSensGo</a> <a href="https://t.co/payCdaSv2u">pic.twitter.com/payCdaSv2u</a> —@PuckReportNHL

Happening just over a minute into play in the third period, Jeannot appeared to skate into Tkachuk and position his body in a way where the Senators forward would run his knee into Jeannot.

Jeannot was given a two-minute tripping penalty on the play.

The $2,000 fine Jeannot was assessed is the maximum allowed under the collective bargaining agreement for that particular incident.