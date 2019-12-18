'We got Hall because of that last goal': New Coyote makes impact in debut
Newly acquired star sets up go-ahead goal in Arizona's win over San Jose Sharks
One day after being acquired in a trade, Taylor Hall arrived just in time to give his new teammates a lift in a key moment.
Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored the go-ahead goal late in the third period off an assist from Hall, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Tuesday night.
Ekman-Larson's shot from the heart of the left circle went wide right of the goal but ricocheted off Sharks defenceman Brendan Dillon's shin pad and in with 2:37 left in regulation.
"It was just a forecheck play trying to win a 1-on-1 battle," Hall said. "It's late in the game and you are trying to win possession of the puck. You are trying to make more of a safe play than a risky one. I got it in there and won a battle. It wasn't the prettiest scheme for us and we came up big."
WATCH | Taylor Hall's winning effort:
Carl Soderberg and Derek Stepan also scored for the Coyotes, who improved to 12-4-3 on the road. They've won five of their last eight overall. Darcy Kuemper had 26 saves.
The Coyotes acquired Hall along with forward Blake Speers in a trade with the New Jersey Devils on Monday.
"We got Hall because of that last goal," Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet said. "He muscled his way through, wins a big 1-on-1 battle and that is a big play for us. ... He had maybe four hours of sleep, travels cross country and he hasn't played in about a week. Not bad for that situation. If he plays like that for not having much sleep imagine what he can do with some real rest."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.