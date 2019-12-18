'We got Hall because of that last goal': New Coyote makes impact in debut

One day after being acquired in a trade, Taylor Hall arrived just in time to give his new teammates a lift in a key moment.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored the go-ahead goal late in the third period off an assist from Hall, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Ekman-Larson's shot from the heart of the left circle went wide right of the goal but ricocheted off Sharks defenceman Brendan Dillon's shin pad and in with 2:37 left in regulation.

"It was just a forecheck play trying to win a 1-on-1 battle," Hall said. "It's late in the game and you are trying to win possession of the puck. You are trying to make more of a safe play than a risky one. I got it in there and won a battle. It wasn't the prettiest scheme for us and we came up big."

Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet sings the praises after a phenomenal assist by newly-traded Taylor Hall gives Arizona the game-winning-goal. 0:53

Carl Soderberg and Derek Stepan also scored for the Coyotes, who improved to 12-4-3 on the road. They've won five of their last eight overall. Darcy Kuemper had 26 saves.

The Coyotes acquired Hall along with forward Blake Speers in a trade with the New Jersey Devils on Monday.

"We got Hall because of that last goal," Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet said. "He muscled his way through, wins a big 1-on-1 battle and that is a big play for us. ... He had maybe four hours of sleep, travels cross country and he hasn't played in about a week. Not bad for that situation. If he plays like that for not having much sleep imagine what he can do with some real rest."