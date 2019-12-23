Taylor Hall scores 1st goal as a Coyote to lead Arizona past Detroit
2018 Hart Trophy winner was acquired on Dec. 16 from New Jersey
Taylor Hall scored his first goal as a member of the Arizona Coyotes and Clayton Keller had two goals and an assist to lead Arizona past the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Sunday night.
Carl Soderberg and Christian Dvorak also scored for Arizona. Coyotes defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson had three assists and Nick Schmaltz added two.
Antti Raanta made 28 saves in Arizona's first game since starting goalie Darcy Kuemper sustained a lower-body injury Friday during an 8-5 loss to Minnesota.
Filip Zadina and Tyler Bertuzzi scored for Detroit. Jimmy Howard stopped 40 shots in his return after missing 10 games with a lower-body injury. He was recalled from a conditioning stint with Grand Rapids of the AHL earlier in the day.
WATCH | Hall scores his 1st goal with the Coyotes:
Keller's two goals in the first period gave the Coyotes a 2-0 lead.
Keller opened the scoring with 6:35 left in the first when put in a one-timer from the bottom of the right circle that Howard got a piece of. Keller's second goal and 10th of the season came with 3:17 remaining in the period when his wrist shot from the top of the right circle beat Howard. Both goals came off the rush.
Soderberg made it 3-0 just 39 seconds into the second period when he put in Keller's rebound after a turnover in front of his own net by Darren Helm. It was Soderberg's 11th goal.
Hall got his seventh 5:41 into the third period.
Zadina thwarted Raanta's shutout bid at 9:59 of the third with his third goal. Dvorak scored his ninth 27 seconds later.
Bertuzzi got his fourth goal in five games and 14th of the season with 4:29 left.
