Anthony Cirelli's hat trick leads Lightning's grounding of Jets
Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy matches career-high win streak at 10
Anthony Cirelli scored his first career hat trick and Nikita Kucherov added a pair of goals as the Tampa Bay Lightning routed the Winnipeg Jets 7-1 on Friday.
Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made 30 saves to record his 10th straight victory, matching the longest win streak of his NHL career. He had 10 consecutive wins from Feb. 9 to March 5, 2019.
Carter Verhaeghe and Alex Killorn also had goals for Tampa Bay (29-15-4), which was coming off a 3-2 loss to Minnesota on Thursday night. Ondrej Palat picked up three assists and Steven Stamkos and Brayden Point each contributed a pair.
Cirelli, in his third NHL season, scored twice in the first period against goalie Connor Hellebuyck and his third goal went by Laurent Brossoit to make it 6-1 at 7:48 of the third. Cirelli had lost control of the puck, but regained it and took a shot that went in off the stick of Jets defenceman Dmitry Kulikov.
Jack Roslovic scored for the Jets (25-19-4), who ended a three-game homestand going 1-2-0. They are 3-3-0 in their past six games.
WATCH | Winnipeg youth choir signs Ojibwe version of O Canada:
Hellebuyck was pulled midway through the second period after allowing five goals on 12 shots. Brossoit replaced him and made 12 saves.
After having a 10-game win streak end, the Lightning are 2-2-0 in their last four games. Kucherov has five goals in his past three games.
Tampa Bay led 3-0 after seven shots on goal in the first period. Winnipeg had five shots.
It opened with Palat passing back to a trailing Cirelli, and he slapped the puck by Hellebuyck at 9:27 of the first.
A shot by Jets leading-scorer Kyle Connor hit a goal post minutes later.
Kucherov and Stamkos paired up and went in alone on Hellebuyck, with Kucherov recording his 21st goal of the season at 12:21.
Palat fed Cirelli again and he sent a backhand by Hellebuyck at 19:07.
WATCH | 9 best NHL bloopers this season... in 90 seconds:
Kucherov scored his 22nd of the season at 7:21 of the second and Verhaeghe made it 5-0 at 11:10, sending Hellebuyck to the bench.
Roslovic put one past Vasilevskiy after Mathieu Perreault intercepted a Tampa Bay pass near the front of the net and fed him for a quick shot at 11:44.
Winnipeg was outshooting the visitors 23-16 after the middle period.
After Cirelli's third goal, Killorn made it 7-1 at 10:45.
A goal by Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers with 3:20 left was disallowed for goaltender interference by Nicholas Shore.
Winnipeg travels to Chicago for a game Sunday. Tampa Bay begins its all-star break and doesn't play again until Jan. 27 in Dallas.
