'I'm not a superhero': Svechnikov says he didn't pick fight with Ovechkin
Hurricanes rookie hopeful of return in Game 6 against Capitals following concussion
Carolina Hurricanes rookie Andrei Svechnikov hopes to play in Game 6 against the Washington Capitals on Monday after suffering a concussion in a fight with Alex Ovechkin a week earlier.
Head coach Rod Brind'Amour was noncommittal about Svechnikov's status for the remainder of the series. Svechnikov is one of three Carolina forwards out with injury, along with Micheal Ferland and Jordan Martinook.
Svechnikov ready for morning skate with full cage and no-contact jersey. <a href="https://t.co/NluK766jMy">pic.twitter.com/NluK766jMy</a>—@ice_chip
"He did ask me first for fight. I'm not a superhero ask first for fight," Svechnikov said Saturday in his first interview since the incident. "I said yes. I just want to stand up for myself."
WATCH: Alex Ovechkin rocks Andrei Svechnikov:
It was Ovechkin's first fight since 2010 and fourth of his career, according to HockeyFights.com. Svechnikov, who idolized Ovechkin growing up and met his hero during the 2018 Stanley Cup final, said the Capitals' captain called him after the game.
"I just talk with him a little bit, you know," Svechnikov said. "I said sometimes it happen. You never know."
Progressing well
Ovechkin said after Game 3 that he hoped Svechnikov was OK.
Svechnikov, the second overall pick in the 2018 draft, had two goals and an assist before leaving early in Game 3. He said he was feeling good and recovers quickly, but the Hurricanes have taken a cautious approach with a player who could be a future superstar.
"He's coming along really well," Brind'Amour said. "That's all I've been told. So, until [trainers] tell me that it's even a possibility, I'm just going on as if he won't be [available]."
The Hurricanes and Capitals are tied at two games apiece. The winner of the series faces the New York Islanders in the second round.
