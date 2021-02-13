Lightning's Stamkos added to NHL's COVID-19 list

Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos is one of five players added to the NHL's COVID-19 list, a day after he was unable to play in a 5-2 loss to Florida.

The Lightning had listed Stamkos as day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Thx to everyone who has reached out. At this time we suspect a false positive test. Hopefully that’s the case, and I will be back on the ice in the next couple of days 🤞. Until then I will continue to follow the NHL Covid list protocols. <a href="https://t.co/TWDEE9Zrfx">https://t.co/TWDEE9Zrfx</a> —@RealStamkos91

The Philadelphia Flyers now have seven players on the list with the additions of forwards Oskar Lindblom and Scott Laughton. Lindblom returned for the playoffs this past summer after being diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma, rare type of bone cancer in December 2019.

The Flyers have been off since playing on Sunday, and their schedule postponed through Thursday, when they're set to host the New York Rangers.

Philadelphia is then scheduled to play the Boston Bruins on Feb. 21 in one of two outdoor games to be played on Lake Tahoe.

Arizona Coyotes forward John Hayden and Detroit Red Wings goalie Calvin Pickard also were new additions to the COVID-19 list.

