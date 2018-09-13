Stars ink Tyler Seguin to $78.8M US contract extension

The Dallas Stars signed centre Tyler Seguin to an eight-year contract worth $78.8 million US, the team announced Thursday. Seguin will receive an average annual salary of $9.85 million.

The Stars used a unique way to announce the signing on Twitter.

Seguin, 26, tied for seventh in the NHL with a career-high 40 goals last season, ranked second on Dallas with 78 points while playing in all 82 regular-season games.

"I'm thrilled to have this signed going into the season," Seguin said in a statement released by the Stars.

"Dallas has become home to me and I love this organization. In my time over the last five years with [owner] Tom Gaglardi and [general manager] Jim Nill, it is clear how bad they want to win and have a model franchise. To be a part of that leadership group for the next nine seasons is an honor, and I can't wait to get this season started with my teammates."

In eight regular seasons with the Stars and Boston Bruins, Seguin has scored 505 points, including 229 goals.

Seguin was the second overall pick of the Bruins in the 2010 NHL draft. He captured a Stanley Cup title with the Bruins in 2011. Seguin, a five-time all-star, was traded to Dallas in 2013.

"Tyler is a world-class player and has become a leader for this franchise," said Nill.

"We're ecstatic that he has dedicated himself to the city of Dallas and the Stars organization for the next nine years. In his time here, he has not only become an elite player, but he has done tremendous work in the community. Being able to get this done before the season starts shows how committed he is to this group, and how important winning is to him."