Skip to Main Content
'Fired up' Ryan O'Reilly awarded Conn Smythe Trophy after goals in 4 straight

Hockey Night in Canada

NHL·STANLEY CUP FINAL

'Fired up' Ryan O'Reilly awarded Conn Smythe Trophy after goals in 4 straight

St. Louis Blues forward Ryan O'Reilly was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player of the National Hockey League's Stanley Cup playoffs on Wednesday after leading his team to their first championship.

St. Louis Blues forward sets franchise record with 23 points in playoffs

The Associated Press ·
St. Louis Blues' Ryan O'Reilly skates with the Conn Smythe Trophy after the Blues' win over the Boston Bruins in Game 7 on Wednesday. (Michael Dwyer/Associated Press)

Ryan O'Reilly should expect another email from his 99-year-old grandmother pretty soon.

Congratulations from Deirdre O'Reilly are certainly in order after her grandson won the Stanley Cup and the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player in the NHL playoffs. O'Reilly scored the opening goal for the St. Louis Blues in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final to help beat Boston 4-1 and give the franchise its first title in its 51st season.

In an interview after the game, O'Reilly said "once we got that lead, we knew we were gonna f---in' get it" before multiple apologies because he was "so fired up."

O'Reilly set a Blues record with 23 playoff points, became the first player since Wayne Gretzky in 1985 to score in four consecutive Cup Final games and did it all with his grandmother on his mind.

"She's one of my biggest supporters," O'Reilly said before the game. "I'm hoping I could bring the Cup to her."

WATCH | Blue beat Bruins in Game 7 to win Stanley Cup:

The St. Louis Blues beat the Boston Bruins in Game 7 to win the 1st Stanley Cup in the Blues 52 year history. 1:22

O'Reilly's grandmother watches and emails him from Seaforth, Ontario, where he grew up playing hockey. She bought him multiple pairs of skates when he was a kid and has tracked his progress very closely.

"She's obviously a big part of my career," O'Reilly said.

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.