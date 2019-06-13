'Fired up' Ryan O'Reilly awarded Conn Smythe Trophy after goals in 4 straight

Ryan O'Reilly should expect another email from his 99-year-old grandmother pretty soon.

Congratulations from Deirdre O'Reilly are certainly in order after her grandson won the Stanley Cup and the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player in the NHL playoffs. O'Reilly scored the opening goal for the St. Louis Blues in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final to help beat Boston 4-1 and give the franchise its first title in its 51st season.

In an interview after the game, O'Reilly said "once we got that lead, we knew we were gonna f---in' get it" before multiple apologies because he was "so fired up."

O'Reilly set a Blues record with 23 playoff points, became the first player since Wayne Gretzky in 1985 to score in four consecutive Cup Final games and did it all with his grandmother on his mind.

"She's one of my biggest supporters," O'Reilly said before the game. "I'm hoping I could bring the Cup to her."

O'Reilly's grandmother watches and emails him from Seaforth, Ontario, where he grew up playing hockey. She bought him multiple pairs of skates when he was a kid and has tracked his progress very closely.

"She's obviously a big part of my career," O'Reilly said.