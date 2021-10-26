Stan Bowman has resigned as general manager of Chicago's NHL team following the release of the findings of an investigation into allegations that an assistant coach sexually assaulted a player in 2010.

Chicago was also fined $2 million US for mishandling the allegations.

"Eleven years ago, while serving in my first year as general manager, I was made aware of potential inappropriate behaviour by a then-video coach involving a player," Bowman said Tuesday in a statement released by the team. "I promptly reported the matter to the then-[team] president and CEO who committed to handling the matter. I learned this year that the inappropriate behaviour involved a serious allegation of sexual assault.

"I relied on the direction of my superior that he would take appropriate action. Looking back, now knowing he did not handle the matter promptly, I regret assuming he would do so.

"This organization, beginning with [team owners] the Wirtz family, has been extraordinarily good to my family and to me," Bowman continued. "That is why today, after discussions with Rocky and Danny, I have decided to step aside. The team needs to focus on its future, and my continued participation would be a distraction. I think too much of this organization to let that happen."