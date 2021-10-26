Skip to Main Content
Stan Bowman steps down as Chicago GM after review of sex assault allegations against assistant coach

Stan Bowman has resigned as general manager of Chicago's NHL team following the release of the findings of an investigation into allegations that an assistant coach sexually assaulted a player in 2010.

Former player claimed he was assaulted in 2010 by a then-video coach

Stan Bowman on Tuesday resigned as Chicago GM following the release of the findings of a probe into allegations that an assistant coach sexually assaulted a player in 2010. (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images/File)

Chicago was also fined $2 million US for mishandling the allegations.

"Eleven years ago, while serving in my first year as general manager, I was made aware of potential inappropriate behaviour by a then-video coach involving a player," Bowman said Tuesday in a statement released by the team. "I promptly reported the matter to the then-[team] president and CEO who committed to handling the matter. I learned this year that the inappropriate behaviour involved a serious allegation of sexual assault.

"I relied on the direction of my superior that he would take appropriate action. Looking back, now knowing he did not handle the matter promptly, I regret assuming he would do so.

"This organization, beginning with [team owners] the Wirtz family, has been extraordinarily good to my family and to me," Bowman continued. "That is why today, after discussions with Rocky and Danny, I have decided to step aside.   The team needs to focus on its future, and my continued participation would be a distraction. I think too much of this organization to let that happen."

