Stamkos, Kadri, Guentzel and Terry claim final NHL all-star roster spots

Tampa Bay centre Steven Stamkos, Colorado centre Nazem Kadri, Pittsburgh left-winger Jake Guentzel and Anaheim right-winger Troy Terry have earned the final roster spots on their respective division teams for the Feb. 5 NHL all-star game in Las Vegas.

Stamkos (Atlantic), Kadri (Central) and Terry (Pacific) earned spots through a fan vote.

New York Rangers centre Mika Zibanejad was voted into the final spot on the Metropolitan Division's roster, but opted out due to personal reasons and was replaced by Guentzel, who finished second in voting.

It's the seventh all-star nod for Lightning captain Stamkos, who has 46 points (18 goals, 28 assists) in 39 games this season.

Guentzel, who has 20 goals and 38 points in 32 games, is an all-star for the second time, with his first appearance coming in 2020.

Kadri (14 goals, 49 points in 33 games) and Terry (22 goals, 36 points in 38 games) will each make their first all-star appearance.