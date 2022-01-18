Stamkos, Kadri, Guentzel and Terry claim final NHL all-star roster spots
Forwards earned place through fan vote; Rangers' Mika Zibanejad unable to attend
Tampa Bay centre Steven Stamkos, Colorado centre Nazem Kadri, Pittsburgh left-winger Jake Guentzel and Anaheim right-winger Troy Terry have earned the final roster spots on their respective division teams for the Feb. 5 NHL all-star game in Las Vegas.
Stamkos (Atlantic), Kadri (Central) and Terry (Pacific) earned spots through a fan vote.
New York Rangers centre Mika Zibanejad was voted into the final spot on the Metropolitan Division's roster, but opted out due to personal reasons and was replaced by Guentzel, who finished second in voting.
It's the seventh all-star nod for Lightning captain Stamkos, who has 46 points (18 goals, 28 assists) in 39 games this season.
Guentzel, who has 20 goals and 38 points in 32 games, is an all-star for the second time, with his first appearance coming in 2020.
Kadri (14 goals, 49 points in 33 games) and Terry (22 goals, 36 points in 38 games) will each make their first all-star appearance.
Fans select <a href="https://twitter.com/RealStamkos91?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RealStamkos91</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/43_Kadri?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@43_Kadri</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/MikaZibanejad?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MikaZibanejad</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/troyterry1997?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@troyterry1997</a> as 2022 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHLAllStar?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHLAllStar</a> Last Men In. <br><br>Jake Guentzel to replace Zibanejad, who cannot attend due to personal reasons.<br><br>Full Release: <a href="https://t.co/9vMOCgTmoR">https://t.co/9vMOCgTmoR</a> <a href="https://t.co/9jFZnPWYDl">pic.twitter.com/9jFZnPWYDl</a>—@PR_NHL
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?