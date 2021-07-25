Staal stays on with Red Wings, Canucks place Virtanen on waivers: reports

Defenceman Marc Staal is staying put in Detroit, while the Vancouver Canucks placed forward Jake Virtanen on waivers on Sunday for the purpose of buying out the final year of his contract.

The Red Wings announced reaching an agreement with Staal. A person with direct knowledge of the contract told The Associated Press it's a one-year deal worth $2 million US. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the team did not release the contract's value.

The 34-year-old Staal returns to Detroit for a second year after spending his first 13 NHL seasons with the New York Rangers. He had three goals and 10 points in 56 games last season, and is highly valued for his experience and leadership overseeing a young, rebuilding team.

The Vancouver Canucks have placed forward Jake Virtanen on waivers to buy out the rest of his contract. (Rich Lam/Getty Images)

The Canucks are parting ways with the under-performing Jake Virtanen after six seasons. He was placed on leave on May 1 after being accused in a lawsuit of sexually assaulting a woman four years earlier.

The Canucks are on the hook for paying a third of Virtanen's remaining $3 million base salary, while freeing up $2.5 million in cap space.

Virtanen had five goals in 38 games last season, a year after scoring a career-high 18 goals in 69 games. Overall, Vancouver's 2014 first-round draft pick has 55 goals and 100 points in 317 games.

Trevor Moore re-signs with Kings

Forward Trevor Moore is returning to the Los Angeles Kings with a two-year, $3.75 million contract extension.

The Kings announced their re-signing Saturday.

Moore set career highs last season with 10 goals and 13 assists in 56 games for Los Angeles in his first full NHL campaign. His two short-handed goals were tied for eighth in the league as he established himself as a solid two-way contributor to the Kings.

Los Angeles acquired the Southern California product from Toronto in February 2020 when they sent Kyle Clifford and goalie Jack Campbell to the Maple Leafs. Moore has 28 points in 71 career games with Los Angeles, and he has 41 career points since his NHL debut three seasons ago.