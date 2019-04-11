Late goal from Tyler Bozak lifts Blues over Jets
Winnipeg's Laine scores team's lone goal in lose
Tyler Bozak scored with 2:05 left in the third period to give the St. Louis Blues a 2-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday in Game 1 of their Western Conference opening-round playoff series.
Blues forward Pat Maroon sent a backhand pass from behind the net out to Bozak in the slot, whose quick shot went by Winnipeg goalie Connor Hellebuyck.
David Perron also had a goal for St. Louis early in the third and Jordan Binnington made 24 saves.
Patrik Laine scored late in the first period and Hellebuyck stopped 24 shots for the Jets, who host Game 2 on Friday.
The netminders played a big role in keeping the game a tight affair, even though Binnington took an early tumble to the ice.
Jets centre Mark Scheifele was sent to the penalty box 34 seconds into the first period for interference. As he was skating to the back of the St. Louis net, he banged into Binnington, who was behind the net and returning to his crease. Blues forward Brayden Schenn shoved Scheifele hard in retaliation, but only drew boos from fans and not a penalty.
