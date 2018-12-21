Canucks down Blues with strong 3rd-period offence

Bo Horvat and Jake Virtanen each got a goal and an assist as the Vancouver Canucks beat the St. Louis Blues 5-1 on Thursday.

Adam Gaudette, Josh Leivo and Loui Eriksson also scored for Vancouver (17-17-4), and Alex Edler registered a pair of assists.

Vladimir Tarasenko put up the lone goal for St. Louis (13-16-6).

Jake Allen stopped 24-of-28 shots for the Blues and Jacob Markstrom made 29 saves for the Canucks.

Markstrom kept an anaemic Vancouver squad in the game through a first period that saw St. Louis put 15 shots on net.

The crowd at Rogers Arena broke out into cheers of "Marky! Marky!" after the Canucks netminder stopped a rocket from Tyler Bozak during a Blues power play 17 minutes into the game.