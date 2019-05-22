Blues eliminate Sharks, advance to Cup final for 1st time in 49 years
The St. Louis Blues have advanced to the Stanley Cup final.
Win Western Conference final with 5-1 victory
They beat the San Jose Sharks 5-1 on Tuesday to win the Western Conference final in six games.
St. Louis will face the Eastern Conference champion Boston Bruins for the NHL's championship trophy.
More to come.
