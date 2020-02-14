Blues' Bouwmeester undergoes successful surgery after cardiac episode

The St. Louis Blues announced Friday that defenceman Jay Bouwmeester underwent a successful Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) procedure at UC Irvine Medical Center in Anaheim, Calif.

Bouwmeester, an Edmonton native, suffered a cardiac episode on the bench during a game against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday.

The game was postponed with 7:50 remaining in the first period and is expected to be made up at a later date.

The Blues said Bouwmeester is under the care of a medical team and will provide an update on his status early next week.

WATCH | Bouwmeester collapses on bench: