Blues' injury woes continue with Sammy Blais out at least 10 weeks
St. Louis signs winger Troy Brouwer in corresponding move
The banged-up Blues have lost another forward to injury and added some reinforcement.
Sammy Blais will miss at least 10 weeks after undergoing surgery on his right wrist. Blais was injured Tuesday in St. Louis' 3-1 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
With Blais out long term, Alex Steen sidelined with a high ankle sprain until early December and Vladimir Tarasenko expected to miss the rest of the regular season following shoulder surgery, the team on Wednesday signed winger Troy Brouwer to a $750,000 US, one-year deal. Brouwer had been practising with the Blues on a professional tryout.
Brouwer, 34, was the Blues' choice to sign over Jamie McGinn, who was also brought in for a tryout. A 13-year NHL veteran, Brouwer rejoins the Blues after playing the 2015-16 season in St. Louis.
