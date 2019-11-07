Champion Blues avoid another OT, down Oilers in regulation for 6th straight win
McDavid, Kassian notch goals during Edmonton's 2nd consecutive loss
Alex Pietrangelo had a goal and two assists as the St. Louis Blues maintained their hold on first place in the Western Conference with a 5-2 victory over the second-place Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday.
Jaden Schwartz, Robert Thomas, Tyler Bozak and Ivan Barbashev also scored for the Blues (11-33-3), who are on a six-game winning streak, the last three of which came in overtime against Columbus, Minnesota and Vancouver.
Connor McDavid and Zack Kassian responded for the Oilers (10-5-2), who have lost two in a row.
Leon Draisaitl extended his point streak to seven games with a feed to McDavid, who tucked his eighth goal of the season through the legs of Blues goalie Jake Allen, to open scoring on a power play 2:46 into the game.
St. Louis responded with a power-play goal of its own six minutes into the first when Schwartz tipped a Pietrangelo point shot past Oilers starter Mike Smith.
Pietrangelo's long-range bomb got past Smith seven minutes into the second period on another power play. Ryan O'Reilly's deft pass to Pietrangelo setup the goal and the 2-1 lead for the Blues.
