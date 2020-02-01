With Flames rematch looming, Draisaitl's 2-goal night steers Oilers past Blues

The Edmonton Oilers continue to find ways to pick up important points.

Leon Draisaitl scored a pair of goals as the Oilers rallied to a 4-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Friday. The two goals moved Draisaitl into sole possession of top spot in the NHL scoring race with 79 points, two ahead of teammate Connor McDavid.

"That was huge," said Draisaitl of the comeback. "That team over there, they know how to win hockey games. For them to tie it up, and for us to come back and win the game, it's a big confidence boost for us.

"The standings are tight, points are tight. We just have to keep grinding away, keep getting points. Hopefully at the end it will be enough."

Caleb Jones and Josh Archibald also scored for the Oilers (27-18-6), who have gone 7-1-2 in their last 10 games.

Oilers head coach Dave Tippett said Draisiatl really stepped up to the plate in the win.

"Both of his goals were good goals, well-earned goals," he said. "That line has played well for us. It is good to see that Leon, he has his game turned back the other way and is playing very well."

David Perron and Robert Thomas replied for the Blues (31-13-8), who have lost four of their last five.

"Our puck execution wasn't very good for sure, we watched, we didn't skate and didn't win many battles and they had jump early and had good energy," said Blues head coach Craig Berube. "They got on us and forced us to turn pucks over and we didn't make very good plays with the puck."

Edmonton grabbed the early lead five-and-a-half minutes into the first period as Draisaitl blew a slapshot past Blues goalie Jake Allen for his 28th goal of the season, extending his points streak to 10 games.

Jones's long shot trickled through Allen just 17 seconds later, giving the young defenceman his second career NHL goal.

St. Louis only had three shots on Oilers starter Mikko Koskinen in a first period that also saw Edmonton hit two posts.

Perron scored from his knees on a backhand rebound 11 minutes into the second period for his 23rd goal of the season.

St. Louis tied the game 2-2 two minutes into the third as Tyler Bozak pounced on a bouncing puck during a scramble in front of the Edmonton net and fed it across to Thomas for the goal.

Draisaitl regained the lead for the Oilers two minutes later as Kailer Yamamoto feathered a pass through to him. Draisaitl beat Allen glove side for his second of the game

St. Louis had a great opportunity with a late third period power play and pulled Allen for the extra attacker, but Archibald picked off the puck and danced his way to open ice to score a short-handed empty-netter to seal the win.

Both teams are right back at it on Saturday night, with the Oilers heading to Calgary to face the Flames, and the Blues travelling to Winnipeg to play the Jets.