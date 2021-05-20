MacKinnon scores 1st playoff hat trick as Avs take down Blues in Game 2
Colorado's Donskoi scores twice, Saad adds empty-netter
Nathan MacKinnon finished his first career playoff hat trick with an empty-net goal to help the Colorado Avalanche pull away late for a 6-3 win over St. Louis in Game 2 on Wednesday night after the Blues avoided a pregame virus scare that nearly sidelined several players.
Joonas Donskoi scored twice and Brandon Saad added an empty-netter as Colorado took a 2-0 lead in the first-round playoff series. Since moving to Denver, Colorado is 13-1 all-time in best-of-seven postseason series when capturing the first two games.
MacKinnon gave Colorado a 4-2 lead with 4:35 remaining, only to see Mike Hoffman score 15 seconds later. Saad scored an empty-netter with 2:09 left and MacKinnon added another with 11.9 seconds remaining, with fans tossing hats onto the ice in celebration.
It was the first hat trick by an Avalanche player in 24 years. MacKinnon also had an assist.
WATCH | Avs' Kadri receives match penalty for hit to the head:
Philipp Grubauer finished with 32 saves.
Game 3 will be Friday in St. Louis.
The anxiety level for St. Louis increased well before puck even dropped when several Blues players returned positive COVID-19 tests. Later, they were cleared after the results from a lab were investigated with follow-up tests coming back negative.
Among those missing from the morning skate were forwards Vladimir Tarasenko and Jaden Schwartz, along with goaltender Jordan Binnington. The Blues remained without leading scorer David Perron, who's been on the COVID-19 protocol list since the weekend.
WATCH | Stanley Cup Playoff preview: West division
The speedy Avalanche kept constant pressure on Binnington, who made 29 saves.
Grubauer helped Colorado weather the long penalty, with one save after another.
MacKinnon's first-period goal was on a liner from the left side went through the legs of Robert Bortuzzo, then through the legs of Gabriel Landeskog and finally past a screened Binnington.
The difficult-to-defend MacKinnon has 61 points (25 goals, 36 assists) in 42 career playoff games.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?