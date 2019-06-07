Binnington shuts door on Bruins as Blues 1 win away from 1st Stanley Cup
Rookie goalie stops 39 shots in 2-1 win over Boston in Game 5
Jordan Binnington stopped 39 shots, and Ryan O'Reilly and David Perron scored for St. Louis on Thursday night to give the Blues a 2-1 victory over the Boston Bruins and a 3-2 lead in the Stanley Cup Final.
The Blues have won two straight since a 7-2 loss at home and return to St. Louis with a chance to clinch the first NHL championship in franchise history.
Game 6 is Sunday night.
The Bruins were lifted by the return of captain Zdeno Chara, who left Game 4 dripping blood after taking a deflected puck off his face. He wore a full-face shield on his helmet, but was unable to provide more than an emotional boost.
This is the play that gave the Blues a 2-0 lead.<br><br>The Bruins and their fans were livid after the no-call on Tyler Bozak. <a href="https://t.co/Omo4gbQDlt">pic.twitter.com/Omo4gbQDlt</a>—@hockeynight
