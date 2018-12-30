Canada headed to 4th straight Spengler Cup final
Boychuk leads 3-time defending champs to semifinal win over Germany's Ice Tigers
Zach Boychuk scored twice in the first period and Canada went on to double up the Thomas Sabo Ice Tigers 4-2 on Sunday in semifinal action at the Spengler Cup in Davos, Switzerland.
Cory Emmerton also scored in the opening frame against the Nuremberg-based club and Chris DiDomenico added a second-period goal for the defending champion Canadians, who advanced to Monday's final.
Zach Fucale was rarely challenged in the Canadian net, facing 17 total shots, including just three in the third period.
Niklas Treutle made 29 saves for the German team.
Canada has won the tournament 15 times, including the past three years, since first taking part in 1984. The Canadians will face the winner of Sunday's second semifinal between host HC Davos and KalPa Kuopio of Finland for the title.
Canada beat HC Davos 2-1 in the tournament opener Wednesday.
