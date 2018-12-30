Canada headed to 4th straight Spengler Cup final

Zach Boychuk scored twice in the first period and Canada went on to double up the Thomas Sabo Ice Tigers 4-2 on Sunday in semifinal action at the Spengler Cup in Davos, Switzerland.

Cory Emmerton also scored in the opening frame against the Nuremberg-based club and Chris DiDomenico added a second-period goal for the defending champion Canadians, who advanced to Monday's final.

Daniel Weiss scored in the second period for the Ice Tigers and Brandon Buck brought the game within two late in the third.

Zach Fucale was rarely challenged in the Canadian net, facing 17 total shots, including just three in the third period.

Niklas Treutle made 29 saves for the German team.

Canada had faced the German team in its final preliminary-round game on Friday, beating them 6-2 to advance directly to Sunday's semi. The Ice Tigers had to play a quarter-final against Russian team Metallurg Magnitogorsk on Saturday to earn a rematch against the undefeated Canadians.

Canada has won the tournament 15 times, including the past three years, since first taking part in 1984. The Canadians will face the winner of Sunday's second semifinal between host HC Davos and KalPa Kuopio of Finland for the title.

Canada beat HC Davos 2-1 in the tournament opener Wednesday.