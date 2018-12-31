Canada's 4-peat bid at Spengler Cup ends in shootout loss to Finland
Jaakko Rissanen scores for KalPa Kuopio in 8th round while Canadian captain Ebbett is denied
Jaakko Rissanen scored in the eighth round of a shootout to give Finnish club KalPa Kuopio a 2-1 win over three-time defending champion Canada in the final of the Spengler Cup on Monday.
KalPa goalie Denis Godla led his team to a 3-2 shootout win against Canada netminder Zach Fucale and his squad in Davos, Switzerland.
Rissanen beat Fucale with a high backhand before Godla made a pad save on Canada captain Andrew Ebbett to end it.
The shootout was tied at 2-2 following three shooters each, bringing it to sudden death. Godla — the MVP of the 2015 world junior hockey championship when he lifted Slovakia to a bronze medal — made five straight saves for the win.
Canada outshot KalPa 40-23.
Daniel Winnik opened the scoring for Canada in the third period before Eetu Luostarinen tied it.
It was KalPa's first Spengler Cup title in the history of the annual holiday tournament.
