Blue Jackets' Milano, Avs' Greer busted, charged with assault in NYC brawl

Two NHL players face assault charges following their arrest early Sunday in Manhattan, the New York Post reported.

Sonny Milano of the Columbus Blue Jackets and A.J. Greer of the Colorado Avalanche allegedly assaulted a 28-year-old man in a dispute over a bar bill at 1 Oak, a nightclub in the Chelsea neighborhood, police sources told the newspaper.

The man reportedly suffered injuries to his neck and bicep and complained of pain in his jaw and ribs. He called police but said he didn't need medical care.

Milano, the No. 16 overall selection in the 2014 NHL Draft, has played just 70 games over four seasons with the Blue Jackets. He's a restricted free agent, and the Jackets made him a qualifying offer late last month.

The 23-year-old Milano, a left-winger, is a New York native who has 24 career points (15 goals, nine assists).

2nd-round pick in 2015

Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen issued the following statement:

"We are aware of the reports involving Sonny. We are reviewing the situation and will not be commenting further at this time."

The Avalanche left-winger selected Greer, 22, in the second round of the 2015 draft. In parts of four seasons, he has appeared in 37 games, including 15 in the 2018-19 campaign.

He has six career points (one goal, five assists). His only career goal came this past season.