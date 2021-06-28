Son of Bruins star David Pastrnak dies 6 days after birth
'We have an angel watching over us,' player says while not disclosing cause of death
Boston Bruins star David Pastrnak says his son has died six days after birth. He did not disclose a cause.
Pastrnak posted on Instagram that girlfriend Rebecca Rohlsson gave birth to Viggo Rohl Pastrnak, who died June 23.
"We have an Angel watching over us and we call him SON. You will be loved FOREVER," Pastrnak wrote. "Please respect our privacy as we are going through these heartbreaking times."
In a statement, the Bruins said, "David and Rebecca are a part of our family and we share in their loss."
The NHL offered condolences as well, as did current and former players.
The NHL sends condolences to David Pastrnak and his family. <a href="https://t.co/jwdVBwLwSD">pic.twitter.com/jwdVBwLwSD</a>—@PR_NHL
Pastrnak, a 25-year-old winger, was born in the Czech Republic. He was drafted in the first round in 2014 and was an all-star in 2019 and 2020.
