NHL fines Sens' Smith, Lightning's Kucherov $5K US for separate incidents
Zack Smith of the Ottawa Senators and Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning have been fined $5,000 US for rough play during separate games on Friday night.
Penalty is maximum allowed under collective bargaining agreement
Zack Smith of the Ottawa Senators and Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning have been fined $5,000 US each Saturday for rough play during separate games.
The NHL said Smith was disciplined for elbowing Pittsburgh Penguins defenceman Marcus Pettersson. The infraction came during the second period of Pittsburgh's 5-3 home victory on Friday night.
The fine is the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement.
The money Smith forfeits will go to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.
The 30-year-old Smith, of Maple Creek, Sask., has five goals and 19 points in 42 games with the Senators this season.
Kucherov was fined for a dangerous trip of New York Islanders defenceman Scott Mayfield during Friday's first period. Tampa Bay won 1-0 in a shootout.
With files from The Canadian Press
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.