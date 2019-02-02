NHL fines Sens' Smith, Lightning's Kucherov $5K US for separate incidents

Zack Smith of the Ottawa Senators and Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning have been fined $5,000 US each Saturday for rough play during separate games.

The NHL said Smith was disciplined for elbowing Pittsburgh Penguins defenceman Marcus Pettersson. The infraction came during the second period of Pittsburgh's 5-3 home victory on Friday night.

The fine is the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement.

The money Smith forfeits will go to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.

The 30-year-old Smith, of Maple Creek, Sask., has five goals and 19 points in 42 games with the Senators this season.

Kucherov was fined for a dangerous trip of New York Islanders defenceman Scott Mayfield during Friday's first period. Tampa Bay won 1-0 in a shootout.