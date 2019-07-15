Suspended NHL defenceman Slava Voynov joins KHL's Avangard Omsk

Former Los Angeles Kings defenceman Slava Voynov has signed a one-year deal in the Kontinental Hockey League as he sits out the final months of his NHL suspension.

Russian KHL club Avangard Omsk says it signed Voynov to a one-year deal. His NHL suspension, imposed after the league determined he committed acts of domestic violence, will end midway through the 2019-20 season.

Voynov was suspended indefinitely in October 2014 after being arrested and accused of abusing his wife. He pleaded no contest to a misdemeanour, left the United States to go back to Russia and last year had the conviction dismissed by a judge in Los Angeles. His most recent suspension was imposed in April after he applied for reinstatement.

Voynov won an Olympic gold medal at the tournament last year which didn't have NHL players. He didn't play any pro hockey last season.