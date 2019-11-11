Sidney Crosby to miss Rangers' game with undisclosed injury
Penguins star left game on Saturday after taking a shot to right foot
Penguins star Sidney Crosby will miss Tuesday night's game against the Rangers because of an undisclosed injury.
Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said Monday that Crosby will not travel with the club to New York. The Penguins also play Friday at New Jersey, but Sullivan did not explicitly say Crosby would miss both games.
The two-time MVP left a 3-2 shootout win over Chicago on Saturday night in the third period. Crosby got tangled up with Blackhawks defenceman Erik Gustafsson and moments later took a shot from Gustafsson that smacked off his right foot. He then headed to the locker room.
Sullivan said Crosby will continue to be evaluated but gave no timetable for a return. The 32-year-old Crosby has five goals and 12 assists in 17 games this season. The Penguins are also missing injured forward Patric Hornqvist and defenceman Kris Letgan.
