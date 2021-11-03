Sidney Crosby tests positive for COVID-19

Sidney Crosby has tested positive for COVID-19, the Pittsburgh Penguins announced on Wednesday.

Not the news we were hoping for.<br><br>Coach Sullivan confirms that Sidney Crosby and Brian Dumoulin missed practice after testing positive for COVID-19. Both players are in the COVID protocol right now. <br><br>Crosby has mild symptoms and Dumoulin is currently asymptomatic. —@penguins

The Penguins captain, from Cole Harbour, N.S., has mild symptoms and is in the COVID protocol, according to the team.

More to come.