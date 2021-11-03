Skip to Main Content
NHL·Breaking

Sidney Crosby tests positive for COVID-19

Sidney Crosby has tested positive for COVID-19, the Pittsburgh Penguins announced on Wednesday.

Penguins captain has mild symptoms, according to the team

CBC Sports ·
The Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, the team announced on Wednesday. (Gene J. Puskar/The Associated Press)

Sidney Crosby has tested positive for COVID-19, the Pittsburgh Penguins announced on Wednesday.

The Penguins captain, from Cole Harbour, N.S., has mild symptoms and is in the COVID protocol, according to the team.

More to come.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now